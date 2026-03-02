(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Soldiers Conduct HIRAIN During Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

    THAILAND

    02.28.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. GERVONNI STRAUN 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rapid insertion (HIRAIN) alongside U.S. Airmen from the 39th Airlift Squadron during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at the Army Aircraft Maintenance Regiment in Lopburi, Thailand, March 1, 2026. HIRAIN training demonstrates the speed, flexibility and responsiveness of the M142 HIMARS platform in distributed operations. Cobra Gold 2026 is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the United States and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations to conduct military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security.

    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ger’vonni Straun. Additional footage by Sgt. Sar Paw)
    "Time To Risk” by CommercialMusicStudios is licensed through Motion Array. To request a copy of this license, please contact video's creator.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    HIRAIN
    17th FAB
    HIMARS
    Indo Pacfic

