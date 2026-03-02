Service members from the U.S., Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Republic of Korea participate in Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Thailand, Feb. 24 - March 6, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Omarion Hall)
'Into The West' by Luciano Mendonca is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com
This work, Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Highlight Reel, by SGT Omarion Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
