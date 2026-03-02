(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Highlight Reel

    THAILAND

    02.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. Omarion Hall 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Service members from the U.S., Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Republic of Korea participate in Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Thailand, Feb. 24 - March 6, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Omarion Hall)

    'Into The West' by Luciano Mendonca is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 22:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998082
    VIRIN: 260225-A-SU971-1603
    Filename: DOD_111555339
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: TH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Highlight Reel, by SGT Omarion Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Allies and Partners
    INDOPACIFC
    thailand

