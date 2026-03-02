Time-Lapses at Allegheny Lock and Dam 8 on the Allegheny River, Braddock Locks and Dam on the Monongahela River, and Emsworth Locks and Dams on the Ohio River, during winter.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, known as the “Headwaters of the Ohio”, is responsible for operating 22 locks and dams on the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio rivers. The district's footprint covers 328 miles of navigable waterways and more than 80 local flood damage-reduction projects and watersheds that spread across five states: Maryland, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
Runtime: 5 Minutes
For more information, please visit:
https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/pittsburgh/
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District imagery captured by Stacey Wyzykowski)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 21:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998080
|VIRIN:
|260206-A-GE626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111555299
|Length:
|00:05:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Winter on the Three Rivers Time-Lapses – USACE Pittsburgh District, by Stacey G. Wyzykowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.