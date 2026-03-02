The U.S. Coast Guard’s Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron unveils its new Blackfin paint scheme on an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to commemorate the unit’s most successful fiscal year and more than 1,000 interdictions. The design recognizes HITRON’s role in seizing more than 511,000 pounds of cocaine three times its annual average and reflects the precision airborne use of force and sustained offshore interdiction that define the squadron’s mission. Music contains music licensed directly through social media platforms. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 20:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998078
|VIRIN:
|260213-G-YF993-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111555254
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HITRON unveils Blackfin Paint Scheme to Mark Record Interdictions, by PO2 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
