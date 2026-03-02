HITRON unveils Blackfin Paint Scheme to Mark Record Interdictions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Coast Guard’s Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron unveils its new Blackfin paint scheme on an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to commemorate the unit’s most successful fiscal year and more than 1,000 interdictions. The design recognizes HITRON’s role in seizing more than 511,000 pounds of cocaine three times its annual average and reflects the precision airborne use of force and sustained offshore interdiction that define the squadron’s mission. Music contains music licensed directly through social media platforms. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)