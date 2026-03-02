(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HITRON unveils Blackfin Paint Scheme to Mark Record Interdictions

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez    

    Coast Guard Video Production Team

    The U.S. Coast Guard’s Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron unveils its new Blackfin paint scheme on an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to commemorate the unit’s most successful fiscal year and more than 1,000 interdictions. The design recognizes HITRON’s role in seizing more than 511,000 pounds of cocaine three times its annual average and reflects the precision airborne use of force and sustained offshore interdiction that define the squadron’s mission. Music contains music licensed directly through social media platforms. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 20:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998078
    VIRIN: 260213-G-YF993-1001
    Filename: DOD_111555254
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    U.S. Coast Guard

