    Ecuadorian and U.S. Military Forces Launch Operations Against Narco-Terrorists

    ECUADOR

    03.03.2026

    U.S. Southern Command     

    On March 3, Ecuadorian and U.S. military forces launched operations against Designated Terrorist Organizations in Ecuador. The operations are a powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narco-terrorism.

    Together, we are taking decisive action to confront narco-terrorists who have long inflicted terror, violence, and corruption on citizens throughout the hemisphere.

    “We commend the men and women of the Ecuadorian armed forces for their unwavering commitment to this fight, demonstrating courage and resolve through continued actions against narco-terrorists in their country," said Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 20:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998075
    VIRIN: 260303-D-D0465-9497
    Filename: DOD_111555225
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: EC

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ecuadorian and U.S. Military Forces Launch Operations Against Narco-Terrorists, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOUTHCOM
    Ecuador
    Counter narco-terrorism

