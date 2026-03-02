Radio Around the Region: Sick Call and Physical Therapy services support soldier readiness

U.S. Army Col. Chad Black, director of Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, commander of 549th Hospital Center, and Medical Department Activity-Korea Commander speaks with senior Airman Sean Lamb, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, February 26, 2026. During the interview, Black discusses Sick Call, designed to triage and manage acute medical issues that occur suddenly and require prompt evaluation and treatment. The discussion also highlights Physical Therapy Sick Call services available at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital for active-duty soldiers permanently stationed at Camp Humphreys. These services help ensure soldiers receive timely care while allowing emergency departments to focus on urgent medical situations affecting the military community and families. (Department of War video by Hana Pong)
02.25.2026
03.03.2026
Package
KR
|KR
