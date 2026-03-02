(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Around the Region: Sick Call and Physical Therapy services support soldier readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.25.2026

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Col. Chad Black, director of Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, commander of 549th Hospital Center, and Medical Department Activity-Korea Commander speaks with senior Airman Sean Lamb, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, February 26, 2026. During the interview, Black discusses Sick Call, designed to triage and manage acute medical issues that occur suddenly and require prompt evaluation and treatment. The discussion also highlights Physical Therapy Sick Call services available at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital for active-duty soldiers permanently stationed at Camp Humphreys. These services help ensure soldiers receive timely care while allowing emergency departments to focus on urgent medical situations affecting the military community and families. (Department of War video by Hana Pong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 20:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998073
    VIRIN: 260226-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_111555211
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around the Region: Sick Call and Physical Therapy services support soldier readiness, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video