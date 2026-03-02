(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Radio Around the Region: Pacific Medic Forge exercise maintains medical readiness during Freedom Shield

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.25.2026

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Col. Chad Black, director of Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, commander of 549th Hospital Center, and Medical Department Activity-Korea Commander speaks with Senior Airman Sean Lamb, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, February 26, 2026. During the interview, Black discusses the impact of the upcoming Freedom Shield exercise during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. As part of Pacific Medic Forge, the 65th Medical Brigade and the 549th Hospital Center conduct field training to rehearse medical operations from point of injury through evacuation. The discussion emphasizes maintaining medical readiness while ensuring healthcare services at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital remains available throughout March in support of soldiers, families, and the military community during training operations. (Department of War video by Hana Pong)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 20:38
    This work, Radio Around the Region: Pacific Medic Forge exercise maintains medical readiness during Freedom Shield, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

