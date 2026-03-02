(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    E3B WEAPONS/CASEVAC LANES

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Video by Cpl. Adaris Cole 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers from 130th Engineer Brigade, 25 Infantry Division, 8th Military Police Brigade, and 8th Theater Sustainment Command are practice on various weapon systems and perform Casualty Evacuation drills and obstacles at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 24, 2026. The training is in preparation for E3B, which is a combined competition that tests Soldiers' skills in three areas: the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), and the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB). (U.S. Army photo by Cpl Adaris Cole)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 20:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998066
    VIRIN: 260224-A-WY430-7543
    Filename: DOD_111555056
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E3B WEAPONS/CASEVAC LANES, by CPL Adaris Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Schofield Barracks
    130th Engineer Brigade
    8th Military Police Brigade
    8th Theater Sustainemt Command
    E3B
    25th Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video