E3B WEAPONS/CASEVAC LANES

U.S. Soldiers from 130th Engineer Brigade, 25 Infantry Division, 8th Military Police Brigade, and 8th Theater Sustainment Command are practice on various weapon systems and perform Casualty Evacuation drills and obstacles at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 24, 2026. The training is in preparation for E3B, which is a combined competition that tests Soldiers' skills in three areas: the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), and the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB). (U.S. Army photo by Cpl Adaris Cole)