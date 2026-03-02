(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    130th Engineer Brigade

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Cpl. Adaris Cole 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 130th Engineer Brigade, 95th Combat Engineer Company, conducted team live fire in preparation for upcoming training in the Philippines on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 25, 2026. In order to certify team leaders must demonstrate successfully, control and maneuver their teams in a stressful environment. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl Adaris Cole)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 20:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998064
    VIRIN: 260225-A-WY430-9392
    Filename: DOD_111555028
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th Engineer Brigade, by CPL Adaris Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Schofield Barracks
    130th Engineer Brigade

