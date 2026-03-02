video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 130th Engineer Brigade, 95th Combat Engineer Company, conducted team live fire in preparation for upcoming training in the Philippines on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 25, 2026. In order to certify team leaders must demonstrate successfully, control and maneuver their teams in a stressful environment. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl Adaris Cole)