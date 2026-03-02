U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 130th Engineer Brigade, 95th Combat Engineer Company, conducted team live fire in preparation for upcoming training in the Philippines on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 25, 2026. In order to certify team leaders must demonstrate successfully, control and maneuver their teams in a stressful environment. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl Adaris Cole)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 20:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998064
|VIRIN:
|260225-A-WY430-9392
|Filename:
|DOD_111555028
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th Engineer Brigade, by CPL Adaris Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.