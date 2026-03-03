Pacific in 60: March 3, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Thailand, U.S. Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, supported deck landing qualifications by U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks attached to Task Force Tigershark, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, during exercise Cobra Gold 2026; in the Pacific Ocean, U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, USS Boxer, participated in integrated training. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Maria Washler)