In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Thailand, U.S. Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, supported deck landing qualifications by U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks attached to Task Force Tigershark, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, during exercise Cobra Gold 2026; in the Pacific Ocean, U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, USS Boxer, participated in integrated training. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Maria Washler)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 18:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|998063
|VIRIN:
|260302-F-HI767-6164
|Filename:
|DOD_111554994
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific in 60: March 3, 2026, by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
