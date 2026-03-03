(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific in 60: March 3, 2026

    JAPAN

    03.02.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Maria Washler 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Thailand, U.S. Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, supported deck landing qualifications by U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks attached to Task Force Tigershark, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, during exercise Cobra Gold 2026; in the Pacific Ocean, U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, USS Boxer, participated in integrated training. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Maria Washler)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 18:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 998063
    VIRIN: 260302-F-HI767-6164
    Filename: DOD_111554994
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific in 60: March 3, 2026, by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

