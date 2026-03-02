(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Day 2 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.02.2026

    Video by Pvt. Robert Palmer Jr 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command compete in the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition and test on Skill Level 1 tasks on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 3rd, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Robert Palmer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 02:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998058
    VIRIN: 260303-A-XO150-1001
    Filename: DOD_111554962
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Day 2 B-Roll, by PV2 Robert Palmer Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21TSC
    21Strong
    1stinsupport
    18thMilitaryPolice

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video