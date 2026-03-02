U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command compete in the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition and test on Skill Level 1 tasks on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 3rd, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Robert Palmer)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 02:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998058
|VIRIN:
|260303-A-XO150-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111554962
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Day 2 B-Roll, by PV2 Robert Palmer Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.