    Soldiers race drones during Torch Week 2026

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Video by Spc. Kendall Asher and Sgt. Michael Graf

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Division compete for the fastest time during a drone race event, March 3, 2026, during Torch Week 2026, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The 1st Armored Division’s Torch Week is an annual event commemorating the division’s role in the World War II invasion of North Africa in 1942, known as Operation Torch. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kendall Asher and Sgt. Michael Graf)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 17:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998055
    VIRIN: 260303-A-VF492-1003
    Filename: DOD_111554926
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers race drones during Torch Week 2026, by SPC Kendall Asher and SGT Michael Graf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iron Soldiers
    Operation Torch
    Torch Week
    1st Armored Division
    Torchweek2026
    24TPASE TorchWeek2026

