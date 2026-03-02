Soldiers race drones during Torch Week 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Division compete for the fastest time during a drone race event, March 3, 2026, during Torch Week 2026, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The 1st Armored Division’s Torch Week is an annual event commemorating the division’s role in the World War II invasion of North Africa in 1942, known as Operation Torch. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kendall Asher and Sgt. Michael Graf)