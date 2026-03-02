Soldiers compete in wheelchair rugby in Army Trials 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers compete in a game of wheelchair rugby March 2, 2026, during the Army Trials. The Army Trials showcases the resiliency of Soldiers and the importance and healing power of adaptive sports and the Army Recovery Care Program’s adaptive reconditioning program. (U.S. Army reel by SPC Dominic, Atlas)