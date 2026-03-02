U.S. Army soldiers compete in a game of wheelchair rugby March 2, 2026, during the Army Trials. The Army Trials showcases the resiliency of Soldiers and the importance and healing power of adaptive sports and the Army Recovery Care Program’s adaptive reconditioning program. (U.S. Army reel by SPC Dominic, Atlas)
|03.02.2026
|03.03.2026 16:58
|Video Productions
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
This work, Soldiers compete in wheelchair rugby in Army Trials 2026, by SPC Dominic Atlas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
