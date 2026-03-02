U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jeffery Homan, a company commander with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, gives an interview during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Feb. 4, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined proficiency in logistical tasks and tactical prowess, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd MLR for future operational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 17:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|998043
|VIRIN:
|260204-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111554763
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
|Hometown:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd LCT | 1st Lt. Jeffery Homan interview at Pohakuloa, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.