    3rd LCT | 1st Lt. Jeffery Homan interview at Pohakuloa

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jeffery Homan, a company commander with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, gives an interview during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Feb. 4, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined proficiency in logistical tasks and tactical prowess, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd MLR for future operational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 17:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 998043
    VIRIN: 260204-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_111554763
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US

    warfighting
    3d MarDiv
    Fight Now
    ForceDesign
    3d MLR
    3d LCT

