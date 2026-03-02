Sgt. Javon Purchner, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, is interviewed about his experience and his win as the Best Drone Operator on Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026. Purchner won the Best Drone Operator Competition during the inaugural U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition on Feb. 19, 2026, in Huntsville, Ala. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 16:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998042
|VIRIN:
|260219-A-RV165-7488
|PIN:
|234567
|Filename:
|DOD_111554751
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition winner: Sgt. Javon Purchner, by SPC Michelle Lessard-Terry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.