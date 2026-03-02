U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition winner: Sgt. Javon Purchner

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Javon Purchner, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, is interviewed about his experience and his win as the Best Drone Operator on Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026. Purchner won the Best Drone Operator Competition during the inaugural U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition on Feb. 19, 2026, in Huntsville, Ala. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)