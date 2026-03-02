(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition winner: Sgt. Javon Purchner

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Sgt. Javon Purchner, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, is interviewed about his experience and his win as the Best Drone Operator on Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026. Purchner won the Best Drone Operator Competition during the inaugural U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition on Feb. 19, 2026, in Huntsville, Ala. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 16:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998042
    VIRIN: 260219-A-RV165-7488
    PIN: 234567
    Filename: DOD_111554751
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition winner: Sgt. Javon Purchner, by SPC Michelle Lessard-Terry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drone
    1st Cavalary Division
    US Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition
    USABDWC
    FirstTeam | LiveTheLegend | WeAreTheCAV | DIVARTY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video