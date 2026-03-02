U.S. Soldiers compete in a game of wheelchair rugby March 2, 2026, during the 2026 Army Trials on Fort Bliss, Texas. Army Trials showcases the resiliency of Soldiers, the importance and healing power of adaptive sports and the Army Recovery Care Program's adaptive reconditioning program. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dominic Atlas)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 16:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998041
|VIRIN:
|260302-A-YB396-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111554719
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers compete in wheelchair rugby in Army Trails 2026, by SPC Dominic Atlas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
