    Soldiers compete in wheelchair rugby in Army Trails 2026

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Video by Spc. Dominic Atlas 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldiers compete in a game of wheelchair rugby March 2, 2026, during the 2026 Army Trials on Fort Bliss, Texas. Army Trials showcases the resiliency of Soldiers, the importance and healing power of adaptive sports and the Army Recovery Care Program's adaptive reconditioning program. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dominic Atlas)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998041
    VIRIN: 260302-A-YB396-1001
    Filename: DOD_111554719
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers compete in wheelchair rugby in Army Trails 2026, by SPC Dominic Atlas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    adaptive sports
    Army Medicine
    Army Recovery Care Program
    24TPASE Army Trials
    ArmyTrials 2026

