Soldiers compete in wheelchair rugby in Army Trails 2026

U.S. Soldiers compete in a game of wheelchair rugby March 2, 2026, during the 2026 Army Trials on Fort Bliss, Texas. Army Trials showcases the resiliency of Soldiers, the importance and healing power of adaptive sports and the Army Recovery Care Program's adaptive reconditioning program. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dominic Atlas)