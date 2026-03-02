Coast Guard Cutter Munro crew returns home after 119-day, multi-mission patrol

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USCGC Munro (WMSL 755) pulls into its homeport in Alameda, California, and is greeted by the crew's friends and family on the pier March 1, 2026. The cutter and crew returned following a historic 119-day multi-mission deployment where they participated in the Department of War’s exercise Resolute Hunter offshore of San Diego, before sailing into the Eastern Pacific to execute a counter narcotics patrol in support of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Operation Pacific Viper. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)