    Coast Guard Cutter Munro crew returns home after 119-day, multi-mission patrol

    ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    USCGC Munro (WMSL 755) pulls into its homeport in Alameda, California, and is greeted by the crew's friends and family on the pier March 1, 2026. The cutter and crew returned following a historic 119-day multi-mission deployment where they participated in the Department of War’s exercise Resolute Hunter offshore of San Diego, before sailing into the Eastern Pacific to execute a counter narcotics patrol in support of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Operation Pacific Viper. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998037
    VIRIN: 260301-G-BB085-3215
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111554670
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Alameda
    Eastern Pacific
    Pacific Area
    USCG
    Operation Pacific Viper
    USCGC Munro (WMSL 755)

