In this video, we review the journey of your application through our two-tier application review process and discuss how programs make funding recommendations.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 15:17
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|998034
|VIRIN:
|240624-O-WK372-6401
|Filename:
|DOD_111554615
|Length:
|00:09:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Journey of an Application: CDMRP Two-Tier Review Process, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.