    National Athletic Training Month w/ Wendi Lawson

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune athletic Trainer Wendi Lawson gives an explanation of what herself and the rest of her team does as athletic trainers to support military personnel recovering from injuries.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 15:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998033
    VIRIN: 260225-N-FB730-1001
    Filename: DOD_111554614
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    SMART Clinic
    NMCCL
    Athletic Training

