    Journey of an Application: Funding Opportunities

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs

    So you want to apply for federal funding from the CDMRP? Excellent! In this video, you’ll learn more about different funding opportunities, where CDMRP posts opportunities, and how to start the application process once you’ve found the opportunity most appropriate for your research.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 15:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 998032
    VIRIN: 240805-O-WK372-3720
    Filename: DOD_111554611
    Length: 00:09:13
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Journey of an Application: Funding Opportunities, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

