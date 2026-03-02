Bamboo Eagle 26-1: 25th ATKW MQ-9s take off at MCB Camp Pendleton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct pre-flight operations as they prepare an MQ-9 Reaper during exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026. Bamboo Eagle 26-1 challenged 25th ATKW and joint-force participants to integrate across multiple locations in a combat-representative environment, improving interoperability and streamlining joint command and control. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck and U.S. Air Force caption by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)