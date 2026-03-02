(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bamboo Eagle 26-1: 25th ATKW MQ-9s take off at MCB Camp Pendleton

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dillon Buck 

    25th Attack Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct pre-flight operations as they prepare an MQ-9 Reaper during exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026. Bamboo Eagle 26-1 challenged 25th ATKW and joint-force participants to integrate across multiple locations in a combat-representative environment, improving interoperability and streamlining joint command and control. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck and U.S. Air Force caption by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 14:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998026
    VIRIN: 260219-M-VM027-1001
    Filename: DOD_111554525
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bamboo Eagle 26-1: 25th ATKW MQ-9s take off at MCB Camp Pendleton, by Sgt Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    MQ-9 Reaper
    joint force exercise
    Bamboo Eagle
    U.S. Air Force
    BE 26-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video