U.S. Airmen assigned to the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct pre-flight operations as they prepare an MQ-9 Reaper during exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026. Bamboo Eagle 26-1 challenged 25th ATKW and joint-force participants to integrate across multiple locations in a combat-representative environment, improving interoperability and streamlining joint command and control. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck and U.S. Air Force caption by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 14:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998026
|VIRIN:
|260219-M-VM027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111554525
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bamboo Eagle 26-1: 25th ATKW MQ-9s take off at MCB Camp Pendleton, by Sgt Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.