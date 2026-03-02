(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF Support of Operation Epic Fury

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.01.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Koetz 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    U.S. B-1 bombers take off to support Operation Epic Fury, March 1, 2026, U.S. B-1 bombers, struck deep inside Iran to degrade Iranian ballistic missile capabilities. (Courtesy footage from U.S. Central Command)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 14:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998024
    VIRIN: 260301-F-NK651-6021
    Filename: DOD_111554498
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Support of Operation Epic Fury, by TSgt Nick Koetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    B-1
    air force
    epicfury
    Operation Epic fury

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video