    156th CRG TCCC patient drag training Sentry South 26-2

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    B-roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, train in Tactical Combat Casualty Care patient drag during Sentry South 26-2 exercise at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 24, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 14:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998023
    VIRIN: 260224-Z-MF014-2002
    Filename: DOD_111554487
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th CRG TCCC patient drag training Sentry South 26-2, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    156th Contingency Response Group
    Sentry South 26

