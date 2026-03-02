LRAFB conducts on-base prescribed burn

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Randy Cozad, Wildland Support Module fire management officer from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana and Austin Heffington, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron wildland fire program coordinator, speak about their conducting a prescribed burn across designated wildland areas of the installation to reduce wildfire risk and support long-term ecosystem health at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, February 17-27, 2026. Prescribed burns are carefully planned operations designed to remove built-up dead vegetation under controlled conditions, lowering the risk of larger wildfires while promoting healthy forest growth on the base. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)