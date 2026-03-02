Randy Cozad, Wildland Support Module fire management officer from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana and Austin Heffington, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron wildland fire program coordinator, speak about their conducting a prescribed burn across designated wildland areas of the installation to reduce wildfire risk and support long-term ecosystem health at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, February 17-27, 2026. Prescribed burns are carefully planned operations designed to remove built-up dead vegetation under controlled conditions, lowering the risk of larger wildfires while promoting healthy forest growth on the base. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 14:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998014
|VIRIN:
|260302-F-MF635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111554397
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LRAFB conducts on-base prescribed burn, by David Amaral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
