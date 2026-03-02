(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    LRAFB conducts on-base prescribed burn

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Video by David Amaral 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Randy Cozad, Wildland Support Module fire management officer from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana and Austin Heffington, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron wildland fire program coordinator, speak about their conducting a prescribed burn across designated wildland areas of the installation to reduce wildfire risk and support long-term ecosystem health at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, February 17-27, 2026. Prescribed burns are carefully planned operations designed to remove built-up dead vegetation under controlled conditions, lowering the risk of larger wildfires while promoting healthy forest growth on the base. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 14:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998014
    VIRIN: 260302-F-MF635-1001
    Filename: DOD_111554397
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRAFB conducts on-base prescribed burn, by David Amaral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

