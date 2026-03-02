(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    188th Infantry Brigade Integrates Technology for Post-Mobilization

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. Rognie Ortiz Vega 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    Observer Controller/Trainers from the 188th Infantry Brigade are supporting 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment during post-mobilization training at Fort Bliss. During a post-mobilization units and personnel are prepared for deployment to combat or other operational missions. This phase involves a series of training and readiness events to ensure that the units are fully prepared and ready to successfully execute when deployed. During the event at Fort Bliss, OCTs from the 188 Infantry Brigade built stronger assessments of the unit using innovative technology. (U.S. Army Video by SGT Rognie Ortiz Vega)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 13:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998010
    VIRIN: 260303-A-OQ670-9031
    Filename: DOD_111554307
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 188th Infantry Brigade Integrates Technology for Post-Mobilization, by SGT Rognie Ortiz Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    first army
    oct
    post-mobilization training
    innovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video