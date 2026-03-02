188th Infantry Brigade Integrates Technology for Post-Mobilization

Observer Controller/Trainers from the 188th Infantry Brigade are supporting 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment during post-mobilization training at Fort Bliss. During a post-mobilization units and personnel are prepared for deployment to combat or other operational missions. This phase involves a series of training and readiness events to ensure that the units are fully prepared and ready to successfully execute when deployed. During the event at Fort Bliss, OCTs from the 188 Infantry Brigade built stronger assessments of the unit using innovative technology. (U.S. Army Video by SGT Rognie Ortiz Vega)
