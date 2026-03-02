The 21st SFS has acquired a state-of-the-art training tool with an immersive augmented reality system that drops its Defenders straight into realistic scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 12:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998004
|VIRIN:
|260226-F-JC347-9092
|Filename:
|DOD_111554224
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 21st Security Forces Squadron Uses Immersive Augmented Reality Kits for Training, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.