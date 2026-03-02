(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st Security Forces Squadron Uses Immersive Augmented Reality Kits for Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    The 21st SFS has acquired a state-of-the-art training tool with an immersive augmented reality system that drops its Defenders straight into realistic scenarios.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 12:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998004
    VIRIN: 260226-F-JC347-9092
    Filename: DOD_111554224
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Security Forces Squadron Uses Immersive Augmented Reality Kits for Training, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defenders
    Virtual Training
    augmented reality
    Security Forces
    Training
    Inveris Fats AR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video