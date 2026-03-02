Excellence Recognized: 125th Fighter Wing Names 2026 Airmen of the Year

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing stand alongside wing leadership during the Airman of the Year ceremony at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Feb. 20, 2026. Nominees and award recipients were recognized for their exceptional performance, leadership and unwavering commitment to mission accomplishment in support of state and federal operations throughout the year.

The Airman of the Year program identifies and honors outstanding enlisted Airmen who distinguish themselves through superior job proficiency, professional development, community involvement and embodiment of the Air Force core values of integrity first, service before self and excellence in all we do. This b-roll captures moments of recognition and camaraderie among the nominees, winners and fellow Airmen, showcasing the pride and esprit de corps within the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero)