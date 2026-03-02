(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Excellence Recognized: 125th Fighter Wing Names 2026 Airmen of the Year

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero 

    125th Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing stand alongside wing leadership during the Airman of the Year ceremony at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Feb. 20, 2026. Nominees and award recipients were recognized for their exceptional performance, leadership and unwavering commitment to mission accomplishment in support of state and federal operations throughout the year.
    The Airman of the Year program identifies and honors outstanding enlisted Airmen who distinguish themselves through superior job proficiency, professional development, community involvement and embodiment of the Air Force core values of integrity first, service before self and excellence in all we do. This b-roll captures moments of recognition and camaraderie among the nominees, winners and fellow Airmen, showcasing the pride and esprit de corps within the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 13:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998003
    VIRIN: 260220-F-ZH301-3002
    Filename: DOD_111554215
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Excellence Recognized: 125th Fighter Wing Names 2026 Airmen of the Year, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    125th Fighter Wing

