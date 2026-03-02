(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Navy Medical Corps 155th Anniversary Message

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    For 155 years, the U.S. Navy Medical Corps' unwavering commitment to compassionate care, innovative research, and warfighter readiness has made a profound impact on countless lives. Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, Acting Surgeon General of the Navy, and members of the Medical Corps from around the world wish the Medical Corps a happy 155th birthday.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 11:59
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    Navy medicine
    Medical Corps Officer
    Medical Corps Officers
    Medical Corps Anniversary

