    FLARNG BEST WARRIOR COMPETITION 2026

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the Florida Army National Guard participate in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026. Soldiers representing units from across the state competed in the rigorous, multi-day event designed to identify the top noncommissioned officer and junior enlisted Soldier. The competition tested participants’ proficiency in a wide range of warrior skills, including physical fitness assessments, marksmanship, land navigation, tactical combat casualty care, and various warrior tasks and battle drills conducted under physically and mentally demanding conditions.This video highlights portions of the marksmanship and aquatic training lanes, where competitors engaged targets with assigned weapon systems and executed water survival tasks designed to test endurance, confidence and operational capability in an aquatic environment. The annual Best Warrior Competition fosters esprit de corps, strengthens unit cohesion and showcases the professionalism and combat readiness of the Florida Army National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 11:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998000
    VIRIN: 260226-F-ZH301-5592
    Filename: DOD_111554097
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, FLARNG BEST WARRIOR COMPETITION 2026, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    Army
    Florida
    Florida National Guard

