FLARNG BEST WARRIOR COMPETITION 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998000" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the Florida Army National Guard participate in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026. Soldiers representing units from across the state competed in the rigorous, multi-day event designed to identify the top noncommissioned officer and junior enlisted Soldier. The competition tested participants’ proficiency in a wide range of warrior skills, including physical fitness assessments, marksmanship, land navigation, tactical combat casualty care, and various warrior tasks and battle drills conducted under physically and mentally demanding conditions.This video highlights portions of the marksmanship and aquatic training lanes, where competitors engaged targets with assigned weapon systems and executed water survival tasks designed to test endurance, confidence and operational capability in an aquatic environment. The annual Best Warrior Competition fosters esprit de corps, strengthens unit cohesion and showcases the professionalism and combat readiness of the Florida Army National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero)