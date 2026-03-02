[B-roll] RCAF participate in WSEP 26.02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Royal Canadian Air Force personnel conduct pre-flight operations on a CF-18A Hornet assigned to the 425th Tactical Fighter Squadron, Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Quebec, during Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 26.02 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 4, 2026. WSEP provides a unique training experience for both U.S. and Allied forces that benefits a multitude of mission sets. Additionally, WSEP is one of the only military exercises that provides the opportunity for aircraft to practice with live fire scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)