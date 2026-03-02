(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    [B-roll] RCAF participate in WSEP 26.02

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Royal Canadian Air Force personnel conduct pre-flight operations on a CF-18A Hornet assigned to the 425th Tactical Fighter Squadron, Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Quebec, during Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 26.02 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 4, 2026. WSEP provides a unique training experience for both U.S. and Allied forces that benefits a multitude of mission sets. Additionally, WSEP is one of the only military exercises that provides the opportunity for aircraft to practice with live fire scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 11:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997995
    VIRIN: 260218-F-LY429-1001
    Filename: DOD_111553976
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, [B-roll] RCAF participate in WSEP 26.02, by SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CF-18
    Tyndall
    RCAF
    WSEP
    hornet

