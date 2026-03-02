U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct the cold plunge in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 27, 2026. The cold plunge is a part of the cold weather training that is conducted by NATO partners and allies in preparation for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. This reel was created on Mar. 2, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)
This product includes music generated by artificial intelligence using Suno. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DOW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.
This work, CORE26 | Welcome to the High North | "The Cold is a Weapon", by Sgt Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
