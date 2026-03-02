(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CORE26 | Welcome to the High North | "The Cold is a Weapon"

    TROMS, NORWAY

    03.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Noah Masog  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct the cold plunge in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 27, 2026. The cold plunge is a part of the cold weather training that is conducted by NATO partners and allies in preparation for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. This reel was created on Mar. 2, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)

    This product includes music generated by artificial intelligence using Suno. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DOW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 11:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997993
    VIRIN: 260302-M-EE367-1002
    Filename: DOD_111553951
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: TROMS, NO

    Cold Response
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Arctic Sentry
    Marines
    NATO
    USMC

