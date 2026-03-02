Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 first squad students receive personal gear issue, demonstration and equipment familiarization from senior advisors and instructors during their Tactical Training course in preparation for the Field Training Exercise at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 11:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997992
|VIRIN:
|260224-N-EP681-6515
|Filename:
|DOD_111553941
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|OXNARD, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 Tactical Training, by Patrick Shelby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
