    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 Tactical Training

    OXNARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Video by Patrick Shelby 

    Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering

    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 first squad students receive personal gear issue, demonstration and equipment familiarization from senior advisors and instructors during their Tactical Training course in preparation for the Field Training Exercise at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997992
    VIRIN: 260224-N-EP681-6515
    Filename: DOD_111553941
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: OXNARD, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 Tactical Training, by Patrick Shelby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    CECOS
    CSFE
    CECOS Basic Class 280

