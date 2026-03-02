U.S. Service Members and Panamanian security partners participate in Tour Firmeza, hosting school supply giveaways, parades, and live stage performances in Aguadulce, Panama, Feb. 28, 2026. Tour Firmeza is a community event held by Panama security partners such as Policia Nacional de Panamá, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras to increase public support and interact with the Panamanian public. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 11:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997991
|VIRIN:
|260228-A-DL184-7333
|Filename:
|DOD_111553933
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aguadulce, Panama, Tour Firmeza 2026, by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
