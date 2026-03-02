(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aguadulce, Panama, Tour Firmeza: Capt. Raymond Rodriguez Interview

    PANAMA

    02.28.2026

    Video by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    U.S. Army Capt. Raymond Rodriguez, assigned to the 436th Civil Affairs Battalion, answers questions in an interview during Tour Firmeza in Aguadulce, Panama, Feb. 28, 2026. Tour Firmeza is a community event held by Panama security partners such as Policia Nacional de Panamá, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras to increase public support and interact with the Panamanian public. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 10:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 997989
    VIRIN: 260228-A-DL184-4582
    Filename: DOD_111553907
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: PA

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    436th civil affairs battalion
    partnership
    interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Tour Firmeza

