(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fiscal Law Collider

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    "Fiscal Law Collider" explores the intersection of legal principles, financial policy, and government operations.

    The term suggests a dynamic platform or event where experts, policymakers, and practitioners come together to analyze, discuss, and resolve complex challenges in fiscal law, such as budgeting, appropriations, and compliance. It offers insights into navigating the intricate legal frameworks that govern public funds and financial accountability.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 10:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997986
    VIRIN: 250828-F-EG995-4535
    Filename: DOD_111553847
    Length: 03:02:19
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fiscal Law Collider, by Kenneth M McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    legal
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Fiscal Law
    AFResearchLab
    AFRL Small Business Office
    AFRLSmallBusiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video