"Build Your Network: Meet the AFMC Small Business Directors" is an invaluable opportunity for business owners and entrepreneurs to connect directly with the Small Business Directors from the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC).
This event provides insights into AFMC's procurement needs, small business initiatives, and upcoming contracting opportunities. Participants can expand their professional networks, gain expert advice, and explore pathways to partner with the U.S. Air Force in advancing mission-critical goals.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 10:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997983
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-EG995-5156
|Filename:
|DOD_111553839
|Length:
|03:04:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
