(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Build Your Network Meet the AFMC Small Business Directors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    "Build Your Network: Meet the AFMC Small Business Directors" is an invaluable opportunity for business owners and entrepreneurs to connect directly with the Small Business Directors from the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC).

    This event provides insights into AFMC's procurement needs, small business initiatives, and upcoming contracting opportunities. Participants can expand their professional networks, gain expert advice, and explore pathways to partner with the U.S. Air Force in advancing mission-critical goals.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 10:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997983
    VIRIN: 240627-F-EG995-5156
    Filename: DOD_111553839
    Length: 03:04:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Build Your Network Meet the AFMC Small Business Directors, by Kenneth M McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Networking
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    AFMC
    AFResearchLab
    AFRL Small Business Office
    AFRLSmallBusiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video