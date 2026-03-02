video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"Build Your Network: Meet the AFMC Small Business Directors" is an invaluable opportunity for business owners and entrepreneurs to connect directly with the Small Business Directors from the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC).



This event provides insights into AFMC's procurement needs, small business initiatives, and upcoming contracting opportunities. Participants can expand their professional networks, gain expert advice, and explore pathways to partner with the U.S. Air Force in advancing mission-critical goals.