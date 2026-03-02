(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sam Gov Updates Training and SBQA Opportunities for MOSBs

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    "Sam Gov Updates Training and SBQA Opportunities for MOSBs" highlights the latest enhancements to training programs and Small Business Qualification Assistance (SBQA) opportunities specifically designed for Minority-Owned Small Businesses (MOSBs).

    This update focuses on equipping MOSBs with the tools, resources, and guidance necessary to navigate federal procurement processes, stay compliant with Sam.gov regulations, and capitalize on new business prospects, fostering growth and success in public sector contracting.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 10:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997981
    VIRIN: 250911-F-EG995-1421
    Filename: DOD_111553833
    Length: 03:07:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Sam.gov
    AFResearchLab
    AFRL Small Business Office
    AFRLSmallBusiness
    Small Business Qualification Assistance

