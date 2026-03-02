video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"Sam Gov Updates Training and SBQA Opportunities for MOSBs" highlights the latest enhancements to training programs and Small Business Qualification Assistance (SBQA) opportunities specifically designed for Minority-Owned Small Businesses (MOSBs).



This update focuses on equipping MOSBs with the tools, resources, and guidance necessary to navigate federal procurement processes, stay compliant with Sam.gov regulations, and capitalize on new business prospects, fostering growth and success in public sector contracting.