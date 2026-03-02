"Sam Gov Updates Training and SBQA Opportunities for MOSBs" highlights the latest enhancements to training programs and Small Business Qualification Assistance (SBQA) opportunities specifically designed for Minority-Owned Small Businesses (MOSBs).
This update focuses on equipping MOSBs with the tools, resources, and guidance necessary to navigate federal procurement processes, stay compliant with Sam.gov regulations, and capitalize on new business prospects, fostering growth and success in public sector contracting.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 10:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997981
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-EG995-1421
|Filename:
|DOD_111553833
|Length:
|03:07:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sam Gov Updates Training and SBQA Opportunities for MOSBs, by Kenneth M McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.