(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The ISMT is Enhancing Training at The Basic School

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Kristiana Montanez 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Marine officers in Fox Company of The Basic School enhance their training with the Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., January 21, 2026. The ISMT is an interactive audio/video simulator that provides training in marksmanship, weapons employment, indirect fire, and tactical decision-making. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Kristiana Montanez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 11:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 997977
    VIRIN: 260121-O-MI724-7904
    Filename: DOD_111553823
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The ISMT is Enhancing Training at The Basic School, by Kristiana Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M240B
    The Basic School
    training systems
    Indoor Simulated Markmanship Trainer
    Equipping Our Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video