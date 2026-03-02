The ISMT is Enhancing Training at The Basic School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997977" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine officers in Fox Company of The Basic School enhance their training with the Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., January 21, 2026. The ISMT is an interactive audio/video simulator that provides training in marksmanship, weapons employment, indirect fire, and tactical decision-making. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Kristiana Montanez)