U.S. Army Sgt. John Smithey, 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, discusses coordinating meal deliveries to service members in Washington, D.C., March 1, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 09:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|997974
|VIRIN:
|260301-Z-LK770-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111553715
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force Magnolia - Sgt. John Smithey Meal Delivery Interview, by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.