Deterrence in Action: 1-16 Infantry Regiment Strengthens Lethality in Bulgaria

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, increase their overall readiness and lethality throughout their nine-month training rotation in support of V Corps, Jul. 2025- Mar. 2026, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. 1-16th Infantry Regiment’s mission in Bulgaria is to engage in training exercises and work alongside NATO Allies to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps. Only well-postured, modernized and interoperable land power can deter competitors and defeat adversaries. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)
03.03.2026
03.03.2026 10:55
Video Productions
997968
260304-A-LA844-5197
DOD_111553671
00:02:02
NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
0
0
