    Deterrence in Action: 1-16 Infantry Regiment Strengthens Lethality in Bulgaria

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    03.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, increase their overall readiness and lethality throughout their nine-month training rotation in support of V Corps, Jul. 2025- Mar. 2026, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. 1-16th Infantry Regiment’s mission in Bulgaria is to engage in training exercises and work alongside NATO Allies to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps. Only well-postured, modernized and interoperable land power can deter competitors and defeat adversaries. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)

    Music Provided by MFCC Via Pixabay

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    1st Infantry Division
    EFDL

