Deterrence in Action: 1-16 Infantry Regiment Strengthens Lethality in Bulgaria

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997968" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, increase their overall readiness and lethality throughout their nine-month training rotation in support of V Corps, Jul. 2025- Mar. 2026, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. 1-16th Infantry Regiment’s mission in Bulgaria is to engage in training exercises and work alongside NATO Allies to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps. Only well-postured, modernized and interoperable land power can deter competitors and defeat adversaries. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)



Music Provided by MFCC Via Pixabay