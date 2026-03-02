The 146th AeroMedical Evacuation Squadron conducts a medical evacuation exercise on a Navy V-22 Osprey tiltrotor during Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Ready Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 24, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 08:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997967
|VIRIN:
|260224-Z-CA329-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111553651
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 146 AES medevac in Osprey V-22, by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.