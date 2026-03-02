(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    146 AES medevac in Osprey V-22

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    The 146th AeroMedical Evacuation Squadron conducts a medical evacuation exercise on a Navy V-22 Osprey tiltrotor during Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Ready Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 24, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 08:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997967
    VIRIN: 260224-Z-CA329-1001
    Filename: DOD_111553651
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 146 AES medevac in Osprey V-22, by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    146th AeroMedical Evacuation Squadron
    Sentry South 26

