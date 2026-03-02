U.S. Army Sgt. Javier Velasco, assigned to the 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, gives a shout-out to friends, family, and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tapa, Estonia, on Mar. 3, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 05:31
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|997958
|VIRIN:
|260303-Z-NV643-1003
|PIN:
|260303D
|Filename:
|DOD_111553463
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|TAPA, EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Javier Velasco - Los Angeles Dodgers, by PFC Gabriel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.