    Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation

    THAILAND

    03.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, fire an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a live-fire demonstration as part of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIRAIN) rapid insertion during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at the Army Aircraft Maintenance Regiment in Lopburi, Thailand, March 1, 2026. The event highlighted the system’s lethality and operational readiness.
    Exercise Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the United States and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations to conduct military operations and humanitarian training, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sar Paw)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 03:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997950
    VIRIN: 260301-A-GV482-1018
    Filename: DOD_111553321
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: TH

    Cobra Gold
    I Coprs
    Partner Forces
    17FA
    HIRAIN
    INDOPACOM

