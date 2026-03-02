Cobra Gold 26: HIRAIN Operation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Exercise Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the United States and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations to conduct military operations and humanitarian training, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, and U.S. Airmen assigned to the 39th Airlift Squadron, Air Mobility Command, participate in a High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIRAIN) rapid insertion during Exercise Cobra Gold 26 at the Army Aircraft Maintenance Regiment in Lopburi, Thailand, March 1, 2026. The HIRAIN training is designed to showcase the lethal, flexible, and responsive employment capabilities of the M142 system across a distributed operating environment.

Exercise Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the United States and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations to conduct military operations and humanitarian training, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sar Paw)