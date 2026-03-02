RED Friday Campaign: TSgt Justin Lane

U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Justin Lane, Osan Fire & Emergency Services Logistics NCOIC, gives a shout out to his family in South Carolina during a Remember Everyone Deployed (R.E.D.) Friday campaign video at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2026. The R.E.D. Friday Campaign is a Department of War initiative designed to encourage Americans to "Remember Everyone Deployed" by producing weekly shoutout videos that feature service members stationed around the globe, honoring their sacrifice and service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)
