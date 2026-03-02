(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RED Friday Campaign: TSgt Justin Lane

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Justin Lane, Osan Fire & Emergency Services Logistics NCOIC, gives a shout out to his family in South Carolina during a Remember Everyone Deployed (R.E.D.) Friday campaign video at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2026. The R.E.D. Friday Campaign is a Department of War initiative designed to encourage Americans to "Remember Everyone Deployed" by producing weekly shoutout videos that feature service members stationed around the globe, honoring their sacrifice and service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 00:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 997944
    VIRIN: 260220-F-EZ689-6297
    Filename: DOD_111553200
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED Friday Campaign: TSgt Justin Lane, by SSgt Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    remember everyone deployed

