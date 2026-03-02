SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 23, 2026) - U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 and EODMU 11 conduct helocasting operations with members of the Royal Thai Navy during Cobra Gold 26 in Sattahip, Thailand, Feb. 23, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific Security. EODMU 5 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. and allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Natasha Ninete)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 23:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997940
|VIRIN:
|260223-Z-NN671-1001
|PIN:
|260223
|Filename:
|DOD_111553111
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|SATTAHIP, TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EODMU 5, 11 conduct helocast operations during Cobra Gold 2026, by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.