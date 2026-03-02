EODMU 5, 11 conduct helocast operations during Cobra Gold 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997940" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 23, 2026) - U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 and EODMU 11 conduct helocasting operations with members of the Royal Thai Navy during Cobra Gold 26 in Sattahip, Thailand, Feb. 23, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific Security. EODMU 5 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. and allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Natasha Ninete)