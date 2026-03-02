Allied Forces integrate rapid HIMARS capability during Cobra Gold 2026

U.S. Airmen from the 39th Airlift Squadron Trailblazers and U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade fire a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in support of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) training during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Lopburi, Thailand, March 1, 2026. The U.S. remains committed to Thailand and the region, promoting military-to-military relations and facilitating knowledge transfer to enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)
