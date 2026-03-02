(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Allied Forces integrate rapid HIMARS capability during Cobra Gold 2026

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    02.28.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 39th Airlift Squadron Trailblazers and U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade fire a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in support of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) training during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Lopburi, Thailand, March 1, 2026. The U.S. remains committed to Thailand and the region, promoting military-to-military relations and facilitating knowledge transfer to enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 01:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: LOP BURI, TH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allied Forces integrate rapid HIMARS capability during Cobra Gold 2026, by TSgt Giovanni Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    39th Airlift Squadron
    94th Field Artillery Regiment
    joint exercise
    Thailand
    Cobra Gold 26
    Cobra Gold 2026

