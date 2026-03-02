Communications HQ Building

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997938" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District and contractors executed concrete placement for the new Communications Facility at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2026. During placement, teams carefully inspect plans to ensure everything meets strict project standards such as installing indirect fire heaters to maintain proper curing conditions and protect the integrity of the concrete during colder temperatures. Crews are also placing rebar panels to reinforce structural walls, installing welded tube steel and plywood forms and ensuring formwork is secure to prevent failure under pressure. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)