    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    02.11.2026

    Video by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District and contractors executed concrete placement for the new Communications Facility at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2026. During placement, teams carefully inspect plans to ensure everything meets strict project standards such as installing indirect fire heaters to maintain proper curing conditions and protect the integrity of the concrete during colder temperatures. Crews are also placing rebar panels to reinforce structural walls, installing welded tube steel and plywood forms and ensuring formwork is secure to prevent failure under pressure. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Communications HQ Building, by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POD
    USACEFED
    communications
    USACE
    Osan Air Base

