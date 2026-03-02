Unaccompanied Enlisted Personnel Housing Barracks Site

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District is making progress on the new two barracks projects with a combined seven buildings during a recent visit, Feb. 10, 2026. Three are nearly complete, with four more on the way. These suite-style facilities will house over 2,100 Soldiers, offering private and shared spaces that promote both comfort and connection. With added amenities like bike racks, gazebos and BBQ shelters, the district is enhancing quality of life for our service members overseas. Quality housing means our warfighters can stay focused on their mission and readiness. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)