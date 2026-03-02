(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Groundworks for UEH Barracks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    02.09.2026

    Video by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District is making progress on the groundwork around the new $280 million barrack projects during a recent visit, Feb. 10, 2026. These suite-style facilities will house over 2,100 Soldiers, offering private and shared spaces that promote both comfort and connection. Groundwork includes clearing land; excavation for the sewer manhole; excavation backfilling and compaction; trench: building curbs, roads and parking lots; smoothing out walls of manholes, etc. Additionally, amenities like bike racks, gazebos and BBQ shelters, the district is enhancing quality of life for our service members overseas. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 23:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997935
    VIRIN: 260210-D-CQ138-3879
    PIN: 26031MF
    Filename: DOD_111553047
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Groundworks for UEH Barracks, by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POD
    barracks
    Groundworks
    USACEFED
    Construction
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video