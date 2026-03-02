Groundworks for UEH Barracks

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District is making progress on the groundwork around the new $280 million barrack projects during a recent visit, Feb. 10, 2026. These suite-style facilities will house over 2,100 Soldiers, offering private and shared spaces that promote both comfort and connection. Groundwork includes clearing land; excavation for the sewer manhole; excavation backfilling and compaction; trench: building curbs, roads and parking lots; smoothing out walls of manholes, etc. Additionally, amenities like bike racks, gazebos and BBQ shelters, the district is enhancing quality of life for our service members overseas. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 23:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997935
|VIRIN:
|260210-D-CQ138-3879
|PIN:
|26031MF
|Filename:
|DOD_111553047
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
