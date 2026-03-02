Groundworks for UEH Barracks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997935" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District is making progress on the groundwork around the new $280 million barrack projects during a recent visit, Feb. 10, 2026. These suite-style facilities will house over 2,100 Soldiers, offering private and shared spaces that promote both comfort and connection. Groundwork includes clearing land; excavation for the sewer manhole; excavation backfilling and compaction; trench: building curbs, roads and parking lots; smoothing out walls of manholes, etc. Additionally, amenities like bike racks, gazebos and BBQ shelters, the district is enhancing quality of life for our service members overseas. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)